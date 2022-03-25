Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 103,712 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 760,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103,712 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.14% of First Horizon worth $12,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Horizon by 20.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,998,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913,466 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in First Horizon by 48.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,038,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,948,000 after buying an additional 2,608,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Horizon by 36.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,527,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,787,000 after buying an additional 1,750,879 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the third quarter worth about $17,206,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in First Horizon by 285.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 970,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,817,000 after buying an additional 719,319 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Horizon alerts:

NYSE FHN traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,997,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,220,748. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.20. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.51 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FHN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

First Horizon Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.