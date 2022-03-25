Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 24,223 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,223 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

NYSE T traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $23.84. 31,757,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,630,922. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.