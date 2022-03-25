Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 24,713 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,713 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.12% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,962,000 after purchasing an additional 30,702 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,181,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,692,000 after purchasing an additional 41,530 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 624.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,900,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,108 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 47,707.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,103,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,014,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,856,000 after purchasing an additional 507,827 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BDN traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $14.00. 1,298,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,220. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 172.02, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $125.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.31 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.51%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 950.12%.

A number of research firms have commented on BDN. Truist Financial cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brandywine Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

