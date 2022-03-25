Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 2,597 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Cabot worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cabot by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Cabot by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,954,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Cabot by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 74,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBT stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.24. 270,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,301. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.98. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $47.59 and a 12-month high of $74.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.23. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.55%.

In other Cabot news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $867,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cabot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

