Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 3,156 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.15% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $7,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,055,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,704,000 after buying an additional 123,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,030,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,818,000 after buying an additional 278,054 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,673,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,139,000 after buying an additional 110,954 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,294,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,144,000 after buying an additional 196,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 35.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,625,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,062,000 after buying an additional 423,420 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of ACWX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,938,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,998. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $48.05 and a 1-year high of $59.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.