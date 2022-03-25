Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 4,579 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,579 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $11,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 336,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,722,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,558,000.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.54.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.71. 1,403,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,098,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.88 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.22.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

