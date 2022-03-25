Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 4,594 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,594 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of IWM traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.12. The company had a trading volume of 19,403,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,202,648. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $187.92 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.04 and its 200-day moving average is $216.27.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

