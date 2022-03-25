Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 6,680 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,003 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,680 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,135,000 after buying an additional 25,654 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 114,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,170,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.0% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,858,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $100,381,000 after buying an additional 440,101 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,308,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.28. The company had a trading volume of 18,764,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,486,313. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $215.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

