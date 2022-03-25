Hancock Whitney Corp Takes $2.63 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Danaher by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 182,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,930,000 after purchasing an additional 40,857 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Danaher by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,048,000 after purchasing an additional 48,378 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd raised its position in Danaher by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 190,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,798,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 500,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,906,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $287.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,362,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $217.99 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $277.40 and its 200-day moving average is $300.07.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

Several brokerages have commented on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

