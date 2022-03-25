Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.53

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.53 and traded as low as $19.20. Hang Seng Bank shares last traded at $19.45, with a volume of 3,370 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hang Seng Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.73.
About Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)
Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.
