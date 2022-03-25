Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,315 ($17.31) to GBX 1,205 ($15.86) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,700 ($22.38) to GBX 1,250 ($16.46) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,840 ($24.22) to GBX 1,765 ($23.24) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,530 ($20.14) to GBX 1,250 ($16.46) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,483.33 ($19.53).

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock traded down GBX 6.50 ($0.09) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,039.50 ($13.68). 628,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,041. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of GBX 961.15 ($12.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,778 ($23.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,203.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53.

In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Amy Stirling purchased 2,278 shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,091 ($14.36) per share, with a total value of £24,852.98 ($32,718.51).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

