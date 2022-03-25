Harvest Finance (FARM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $27.80 Million

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be bought for about $108.24 or 0.00243143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $72.83 million and $27.80 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 690,075 coins and its circulating supply is 672,881 coins. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

