HC Wainwright Cuts Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Price Target to $36.00

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 88.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imago BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

NASDAQ IMGO opened at $19.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.06. Imago BioSciences has a 52-week low of $14.61 and a 52-week high of $35.68.

Imago BioSciences ( NASDAQ:IMGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts predict that Imago BioSciences will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Imago BioSciences news, insider Laura G. Eichorn sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $172,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $266,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,260.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the third quarter worth $30,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Imago BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Imago BioSciences by 248.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Imago BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Imago BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $106,000. 70.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.