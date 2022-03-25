Head-To-Head Comparison: Viracta Therapeutics (VIRX) versus Its Rivals

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) is one of 932 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Viracta Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Viracta Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viracta Therapeutics N/A -27.22% -23.51% Viracta Therapeutics Competitors -4,260.98% -133.91% -12.45%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Viracta Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viracta Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Viracta Therapeutics Competitors 5809 20263 42694 834 2.55

Viracta Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 604.96%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 97.03%. Given Viracta Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Viracta Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viracta Therapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Viracta Therapeutics $120,000.00 -$21.61 million -0.62 Viracta Therapeutics Competitors $1.92 billion $257.10 million -2.07

Viracta Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Viracta Therapeutics. Viracta Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Viracta Therapeutics has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viracta Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 1.06, suggesting that their average stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.1% of Viracta Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Viracta Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Viracta Therapeutics beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Viracta Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas. The company was founded on February 10, 1998 and is headquartered in Cardiff, CA.

