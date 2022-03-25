Head-To-Head Review: Akoya Biosciences (AKYA) & Its Rivals

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Akoya Biosciences to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Akoya Biosciences $54.92 million -$16.71 million -2.52 Akoya Biosciences Competitors $1.32 billion $406.88 million -27.38

Akoya Biosciences’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Akoya Biosciences. Akoya Biosciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.6% of Akoya Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Akoya Biosciences and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akoya Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Akoya Biosciences Competitors 293 1285 1805 56 2.47

Akoya Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.75%. As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 23.52%. Given Akoya Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Akoya Biosciences is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoya Biosciences -78.18% -47.57% -24.62% Akoya Biosciences Competitors -171.22% 13.40% -8.19%

Summary

Akoya Biosciences rivals beat Akoya Biosciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Akoya Biosciences (Get Rating)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. It provides two distinct solutions, the CODEX and Phenoptics platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational, and clinical research. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

