Head-To-Head Review: Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY) & OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) and Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

OraSure Technologies has a beta of -0.35, meaning that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigyn Therapeutics has a beta of -1.3, meaning that its share price is 230% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for OraSure Technologies and Sigyn Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OraSure Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Sigyn Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

OraSure Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $12.83, suggesting a potential upside of 87.62%. Sigyn Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $0.93, suggesting a potential upside of 148.00%. Given Sigyn Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sigyn Therapeutics is more favorable than OraSure Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OraSure Technologies and Sigyn Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OraSure Technologies $233.67 million 2.12 -$23.00 million ($0.32) -21.38 Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -$1.26 million N/A N/A

Sigyn Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OraSure Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares OraSure Technologies and Sigyn Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OraSure Technologies -9.84% -5.83% -5.00% Sigyn Therapeutics N/A -659.12% -188.39%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.7% of OraSure Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of OraSure Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 78.5% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OraSure Technologies beats Sigyn Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices. The DNAG segment produces specimen collection kits that are used to collect, stabilize, transport, and store samples of genetic material for molecular testing in the consumer genetic, clinical genetic, academic research, pharmacogenomics, personalized medicine, microbiome, and animal genetics markets. The company was founded by Michael J. Gausling in May 2000 in and is headquartered in Bethlehem, PA.

Sigyn Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company, which focuses on the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions that are precipitated by cytokine storm syndrome. The company was founded by James A. Joyce and Craig P. Roberts on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

