Head-To-Head Review: theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) versus Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) and theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Inuvo has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, theglobe.com has a beta of 3.58, meaning that its share price is 258% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Inuvo and theglobe.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inuvo 0 0 0 0 N/A theglobe.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inuvo and theglobe.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inuvo $59.83 million 0.97 -$7.30 million ($0.07) -6.93 theglobe.com N/A N/A -$160,000.00 N/A N/A

theglobe.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inuvo.

Profitability

This table compares Inuvo and theglobe.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inuvo -12.70% -21.80% -17.02% theglobe.com N/A N/A -958.29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.1% of Inuvo shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Inuvo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 72.3% of theglobe.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

theglobe.com beats Inuvo on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inuvo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inuvo, Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native. Its products and services include ValidClick, IntentKey and Digital Publishing. The ValidClick service is software for publishers that offer a pay-per-click solution where advertisements are targeted to consumers based on content and behaviors. The IntentKey service is a consumer intent recognition system designed to reach highly targeted mobile and desktop in-market audiences with precision. The Digital Publishing service includes branded web properties with content developed, edited and published by Inuvo. The company was founded in October 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.

theglobe.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

theglobe.com, Inc. operates as a shell company, which engages in an online community with registered members and users in the United States and abroad. The company was founded by Todd V. Krizelman and Stephan J. Paternot on May 1, 1995 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

