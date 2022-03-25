Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 96.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HCAT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.69.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average of $39.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.90. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.17 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 63.33%. Health Catalyst’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 4,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $110,283.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $130,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,239 shares of company stock worth $1,643,719 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 220.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

