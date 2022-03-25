Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,885 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.17% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $12,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HTA. Stifel Nicolaus cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

NYSE HTA opened at $31.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.57 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.35 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 3.04%. Healthcare Trust of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 295.46%.

About Healthcare Trust of America (Get Rating)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests in medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.