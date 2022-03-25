Hedera Hashgraph 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $377.52 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.49 or 0.00188269 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001025 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00028568 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00023770 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.66 or 0.00402869 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00052426 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

