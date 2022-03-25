Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $53.14

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.14 and traded as low as $47.75. Heineken shares last traded at $48.26, with a volume of 34,794 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HEINY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Heineken from €94.00 ($103.30) to €95.00 ($104.40) in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Heineken from €101.00 ($110.99) to €108.00 ($118.68) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

