Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.53

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.53 and traded as low as $4.88. Hemisphere Media Group shares last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 86,248 shares.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hemisphere Media Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $202.56 million, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 5,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $30,846.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 21,609 shares of company stock worth $139,772. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,653,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,290,000 after buying an additional 777,440 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 1,299.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 205,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 191,006 shares during the period. Fine Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,878,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after buying an additional 181,887 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 163,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 89,909 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 37,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMTV)

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc engages in the operation of networks and content production platform, which includes movie and telenovela channels. Its platforms include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV, and Television Dominicana. The company was founded on January 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

