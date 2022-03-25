HempCoin Hits One Day Volume of $14,447.00 (THC)

HempCoin (THC) traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. HempCoin has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $14,447.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 265,596,713 coins and its circulating supply is 265,461,563 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

