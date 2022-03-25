Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $4.34 Million Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KHC opened at $38.63 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 195.12%.

KHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

