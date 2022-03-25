Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Short Interest Update

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the February 28th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of HESAY traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.44. 40,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,940. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $109.38 and a 52-week high of $190.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.96.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1833 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.
About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (Get Rating)
Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.
