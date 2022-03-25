Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Short Interest Update

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the February 28th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of HESAY traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.44. 40,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,940. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $109.38 and a 52-week high of $190.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1833 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HESAY shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,300.00 ($1,428.57) to €1,429.00 ($1,570.33) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $787.93.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

