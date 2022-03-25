Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,246 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 35,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 82,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $627,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $145,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,735 shares of company stock valued at $5,596,323 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.93.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.63.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

