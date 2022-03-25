HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.39

Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.39 and last traded at $39.29, with a volume of 1463507 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.61.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DINO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.82.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

