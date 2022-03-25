Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Short Interest Update

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, an increase of 3,161.1% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SNLN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,768. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.89. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $16.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

