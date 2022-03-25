HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Stock Price Up 6.5%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.89 and last traded at $22.89. 2,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 92,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 0.79.

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

In other news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $181,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $7,837,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $4,443,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,727,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

About HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK)

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

