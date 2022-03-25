Hixon Zuercher LLC Has $4.44 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.2% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after buying an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,565,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,142 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $140.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $127.27 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $415.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

