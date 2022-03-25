HomeServe (LON:HSV) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

HomeServe (LON:HSV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($17.11) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HomeServe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,265.70 ($16.66).

Get HomeServe alerts:

LON HSV traded up GBX 68.50 ($0.90) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 875 ($11.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,185,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of £2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.83. HomeServe has a twelve month low of GBX 578.33 ($7.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,218 ($16.03). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 718.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 826.59.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.