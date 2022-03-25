Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 423.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOK opened at $1.72 on Friday. Hookipa Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hookipa Pharma ( NASDAQ:HOOK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 339.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 114.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 95.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

