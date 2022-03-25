Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 311.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HOOK. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOK traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $1.95. 11,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,059,117. Hookipa Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45.

Hookipa Pharma ( NASDAQ:HOOK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 339.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOOK. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 1,378.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 719,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 671,251 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,385,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 540,831 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $915,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,553,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 210.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 252,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 171,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

