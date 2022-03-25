HOQU Reaches Market Capitalization of $857,025.72 (HQX)

HOQU (HQX) traded down 50% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded 185.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $857,025.72 and $3.63 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HOQU alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00035240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00112670 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU (HQX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.