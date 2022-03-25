Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CFO Paul W. Hoelscher Sells 663 Shares

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $109.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,157,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,104. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $120.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth $250,526,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3,782.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,656,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,010 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth about $149,271,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,492.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,406,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,323,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,614,000 after purchasing an additional 689,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HZNP. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.30.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

