Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.70.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HZNP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $9,185,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,875 shares of company stock valued at $20,507,014. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $109.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.80. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $120.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 16.57%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

