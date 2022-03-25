Horizon Therapeutics Public Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 8,739 call options on the company. This is an increase of 580% compared to the typical volume of 1,285 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.25. 9,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.80. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.30.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,313 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $124,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,875 shares of company stock valued at $20,507,014. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,215,000 after buying an additional 135,736 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,053,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $663,123,000 after purchasing an additional 229,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,474,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,911,000 after purchasing an additional 32,291 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,006,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,327,000 after purchasing an additional 70,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,637,000 after purchasing an additional 90,703 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

