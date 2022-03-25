Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 907,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,637 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.13% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $15,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,533,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,236 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,278,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,949,000 after purchasing an additional 334,720 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,451,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,688,000 after purchasing an additional 41,905 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,864,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,087,000 after purchasing an additional 143,896 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,792,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,839 shares during the period.

HST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -623.13 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.29. The company has a current ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $19.75.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 273.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

