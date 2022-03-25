Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Morgan Stanley

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HLI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $91.19 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $64.72 and a 12-month high of $122.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.71.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total transaction of $109,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 26.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLI. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 112.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

