HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,235 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares during the quarter. HP accounts for about 1.0% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,033,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in HP by 6.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $511,869,000 after buying an additional 1,075,822 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in HP by 65.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,468,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $67,527,000 after buying an additional 978,719 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in HP by 494.9% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,160,487 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,751,000 after buying an additional 965,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in HP by 6.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,935,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $436,002,000 after buying an additional 960,865 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on HPQ. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $168,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 105,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,309 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.29. The stock had a trading volume of 615,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,842,258. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average is $33.86. The stock has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

About HP (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.