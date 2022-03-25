H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.
Shares of HRB opened at $25.83 on Friday. H&R Block has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $26.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.33.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,659,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,437 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,227,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,503,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,897 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1,143.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,538,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 349.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,808,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,182 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
H&R Block Company Profile (Get Rating)
H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.
