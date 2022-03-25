Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 57,368 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,147,644 shares.The stock last traded at $27.42 and had previously closed at $27.07.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 678.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $240.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.81 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.63%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.