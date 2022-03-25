Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 3,505 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.3% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 95,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 60,231 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 25,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 22,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 35,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFE opened at $52.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

