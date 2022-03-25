Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $260,000.00

Brokerages predict that Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) will report sales of $260,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Humacyte’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $120,000.00 and the highest is $400,000.00. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humacyte will report full year sales of $1.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 million to $1.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.05 million, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $1.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Humacyte.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humacyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.05.

Shares of HUMA stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 11.49 and a quick ratio of 11.49. Humacyte has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.66.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Humacyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Humacyte by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

