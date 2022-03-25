Hush (HUSH) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,116.00

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Hush has a market cap of $3.23 million and approximately $3,116.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hush has traded 32.9% higher against the US dollar. One Hush coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000600 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $195.46 or 0.00435132 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00100059 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00103656 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006016 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 50.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

