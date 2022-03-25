HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Trading Down 7.2%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) shares fell 7.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.01 and last traded at $19.23. 4,980 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 483,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.72.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCM. StockNews.com raised HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.52.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCM. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in HUTCHMED by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,054,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,923,000 after buying an additional 128,422 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HUTCHMED by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,189,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,376,000 after buying an additional 100,982 shares in the last quarter. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in HUTCHMED in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,440,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HUTCHMED by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,462,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,771,000 after buying an additional 448,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in HUTCHMED by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,102,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,764,000 after buying an additional 71,992 shares in the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

