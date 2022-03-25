HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Down to $5.66

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.66, but opened at $5.35. HUYA shares last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 79,182 shares traded.

HUYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of HUYA from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.40.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.73). HUYA had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,587,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,378,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 2,011.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 605,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 576,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

