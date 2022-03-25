Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Short Interest Update

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,020,000 shares, a growth of 3,212.3% from the February 28th total of 332,700 shares. Currently, 30.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
HYMC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 865,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,813,342. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.39. Hycroft Mining has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $5.00.
In other news, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 7,817,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $7,192,008.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Hycroft Mining (Get Rating)
Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
