Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Short Interest Update

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,020,000 shares, a growth of 3,212.3% from the February 28th total of 332,700 shares. Currently, 30.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

HYMC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 865,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,813,342. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.39. Hycroft Mining has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

Get Hycroft Mining alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 7,817,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $7,192,008.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Hycroft Mining by 183.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 262,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hycroft Mining by 1,749.6% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46,627 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hycroft Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hycroft Mining by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 21,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scoggin Management LP raised its position in Hycroft Mining by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scoggin Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Hycroft Mining (Get Rating)

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.