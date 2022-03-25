Hydra Trading 0.8% Higher This Week (HYDRA)

Hydra (HYDRA) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Hydra has a total market capitalization of $79.08 million and approximately $426,660.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hydra has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hydra coin can now be bought for approximately $9.19 or 0.00020745 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00046119 BTC.

Chainbing (CBG) traded up 911.2% against the dollar and now trades at $589.04 or 0.01329993 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,102.11 or 0.07004227 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,209.87 or 0.99821049 BTC.

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 18,089,732 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

