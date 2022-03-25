Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZNGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Wedbush from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 71.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HYZN. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Hyzon Motors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyzon Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyzon Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYZN opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.44. Hyzon Motors has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $11.37.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $23,552,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $21,365,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,975,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,447,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

HYZON Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, manufactures hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles and fuel cell systems. It focuses on developing medium and heavy-duty trucks, as well as city and coach buses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

